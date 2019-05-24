KARACHI, May 24 (APP):Prime Minister, Imran Khan arrived here Friday afternoon on a

day-long visit to the commercial hub of the country.

He is being accompanied by Federal Minister for Shipping and

Marine Affairs, Syed Ali Zaidi, PM’s Advisor for Trade, Abdul

Razzaq Dawood and Special Assistant, Naim ul Haq.

The Prime Minister on the occasion will hold meetings with the

representatives of business community and also chair a meeting

with regard to New Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sindh.

He is also expected to attend, as guest of honor, the fund-raising

Iftar-cum-dinner organized by local chapter of Shaukat Khanum

Memorial Cancer.