PM Imran stands by his words over Pulwama incident, asks Modi to give peace a chance

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his earlier stance regarding the Pulwama incident that if India gave actionable intelligence, Pakistan would immediately act.

The prime minister, in response to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s comments during a public meeting in Tonk, Rajasthan yesterday, urged him to give peace a chance.

“PM (Prime Minister) Imran Khan stands by his words,” PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

“In my meeting with PM Modi in December 2015, we had agreed that since poverty alleviation is a priority for our region, we would not allow any terrorist incident to derail peace efforts, however long before Pulwama, these efforts were derailed in September 2018. Sadly, now peace remains elusive due to elections in India,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.