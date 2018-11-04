PM Imran Khan’s visit accorded wide coverage in Chinese media

BEIJING, Nov 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first official visit to China and his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other top Chinese leadership has been accorded a wide coverage in the Chinese electronic and print media.

The historical visit has been in the headlines in the English language news channels and newspapers particularly China Global Television Network, Global Times, People’s Daily, China Daily and Chinese language television channels and newspapers.

The news channels and newspapers are also telecasting and publishing analysis and articles highlighting the importance of the all-weather friendship between the two countries.