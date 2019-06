LONDON, Jun 09 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development, Zulfi Bukhari has said that vision and policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to strengthen institutions, the national economy and bring people out of the poverty, besides improving their quality of life.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an Eid Gala Dinner hosted by Rumi Malik a local PTI leader in Royal Nawab Hotel London last evening.