BEIJING, June 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused more on attracting investment in the social sector within the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would directly benefit the people of Pakistan, Focal Person of Chief Minister of Balochistan’s Task Force on Youth, Sustainable Development Goals, Naseem Khan Achakzai said on Tuesday.

“Within the CPEC project, the Chinese government is expected to help Pakistan build hospitals and schools. This is one of the Prime Minister’s focuses, which will directly benefit the people of Pakistan,” he said in an exclusive interview with Global Times during his visit to the Chinese capital city.