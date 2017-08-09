PM hopes better decision from SC’s full bench over review plea

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif had the full right to

defend himself before the full bench of the Supreme Court in

the review petition, seeking reversal of an earlier

disqualification order by a five judge-bench.

He said though the government had fully implemented the

apex court’s verdict but the people from different sections of

the society had not accepted it.

Even various political parties and people with unbiased

approach had also raised their concerns, he added.

In an interview with Nadeem Malik, host of a SAMAA TV

talk show, the prime minister said the Supreme Court had the

responsibility to decide the review petition as among other

pending cases, it had treated that case as a special one.

The Supreme Court itself became a prosecutor in the

case, he said in reply to a query and said that the PML-N

government had completely implemented it.

The prime minister to another question about resident

visa issue, said Nawaz Sharif had acquired the visa when he was

not a prime minister of the country and was in exile.

He was declared disqualified for not accepting salary

from his son’s company and not declaring it as his asset, he

added.

The Dubai government, he said, had issued millions of

residents visas and those were for a specific period. There

was no law in Pakistan to bar acquiring such facility, he

explained.

The prime minister said the verdict could not be applied

to all. Half of Pakistan could stand disqualified if such law

was applied as the nature of the cases varied.

He further said that he wanted the parliament to examine

the issue of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as there

were a lot of ambiguities in their implementation with varying

interpretations.

“A clarity is required on the issue. A thing in the

Constitution, which could not be implemented due to its

ambiguities, must be clarified. But it requires consensus among

the stakeholders,” he added.

The prime minister referring to the vagueness in the

constitutional articles, said such obscurity or clerical

mistake could put a person in jeopardy.

He cited the disqualification of former prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by saying that the aforementioned

article was invoked for not withdrawing salary from his son’s

company.

The Constitution was a living document and it could be

amended in view of the changing requirements, he added.

To a query, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he was nominated for

the prime minister office under a party leadership’s decision.

Today PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had announced that he would

serve for the remaining term in office, he added.

He said elections would be held in next June, when would

decide through their votes.

Explaining his plans over broadening of tax net, the

prime minister said paying taxes was an obligation all over

the globe and it was considered a crime if people did not pay

taxes.

He linked its payment with the country’s financial, defence

and economic strengths, and stressed upon bringing people under

the tax net.

“If the lawmakers themselves are not paying taxes, then

how can they ask other people to pay it,” he added.

The prime minister said through NADRA CNIC, people were

allotted tax numbers.

The people who were not paying taxes could be detected

by linking their utility bills, income and properties with

their CNIC numbers, he explained and said those who were not

paying taxes would be required to explain their lifestyle and

income.

However, he agreed that tax rates in the country were

high which required a review to encourage people to pay taxes.

The prime minister said a large number of people had

foreign income and assets, but they did not declare them.

He cited the example of investments made in Dubai real

estate market in which various methods for flight of capital

were used and said it also required probe.

The prime minister said making offshore companies was

not illegal and reiterated that he did not possess any offshore

company, neither he had any offshore asset.

He said the world was going to find solution to the

issue of offshore companies. Directors of all the companies

should be made to declare such offshore companies.

Responding to another question, he said Nawaz Sharif

would remain leader and head of the PML-N supporters and party.

He said decision for fielding a candidate in NA-120

Lahore would be taken soon.

About political opponents’ claims regarding rift in the

Sharif family, the prime minister said certain elements wished a bad

blood between brothers which never existed.