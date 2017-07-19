PM has aerial view of Lahore-Sialkot-Multan motorway

SIALKOT July 19 (APP) : Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Wednesday had an aerial view of the Lahore-Sialkot and
Lahore-Multan sections of the Pakistan Motorway, that are
being completed at a fast pace to link Peshawar with Karachi,
and serve as the backbone for the CPEC.
Major General Muhammad Afzal, Director General Frontier
Works Organization briefed the Prime on the progress on
various sections of the six-lane wide sections of the road and
informed that international road standards and quality were
being ensured. He said service Areas along the Motorway would
have all the necessary facilities including, rest areas, food
courts, petrol stations and workshops.
The Prime Minister directed that connectivity should be
the focus and easy access to farm to market roads, remote
areas must be ensured.
He said the completion of these sections would speed up
work on the revolutionary China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) project that would link Pakistan with the Central Asian
Republics and serve as a the regional economic hub.
The Prime Minister was briefed through a presentation
and maps the progress on different sections. He was informed
that quality and timely completion were the hallmarks of the
project.
The National Highway Authority briefed him about the
Lahore – Multan’s Abdul Hakeem section and Lahore Eastern
bypass projects that would cut down on travel time and provide
fast access to the people.
He said the project would serve as a major link between
the two economic hubs of the province and speedup transport of
raw materials and finished goods and help increase country’s
exports.
Prime Minister Sharif expressed the resolve to thwart
all attempts at sabotaging the pace of progress and said the
unprecedented infrastructure development and road network
projects would be completed on time.
