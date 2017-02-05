ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in
avalanche-related incident in Chitral.
He has directed all relevant federal and provincial
authorities to reach the site immediately and undertake rescue
and relief work on priority, said a press release of the PM
Office media wing.
The Prime Minister also directed National Disaster
Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate the rescue efforts
and arrange necessary medical care, food and shelter required
for the affectees.
PM grieved over loss of lives in Chitral
ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz