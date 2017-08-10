PM grieved over earthquake losses in China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the losses

caused by August 8-9 earthquake in China.

In a message sent to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the Prime

Minister, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, the Government

and his own behalf, extended sincere condolences on the earthquakes

that struck China’s Sichuan province and the Xinjiang Uyghur

Autonomous Region on the 8th and 9th of August 2017, causing loss

of lives and limbs, and damage to property.

The Prime Minister said the Government and the people of

Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and

sisters in China in this hour of grief.

He expressed the confidence that the brave Chinese

people would overcome the tragedy with their customary

resilience and fortitude.