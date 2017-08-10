PM grieved over earthquake losses in China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the losses
caused by August 8-9 earthquake in China.
In a message sent to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the Prime
Minister, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, the Government
and his own behalf, extended sincere condolences on the earthquakes
that struck China’s Sichuan province and the Xinjiang Uyghur
Autonomous Region on the 8th and 9th of August 2017, causing loss
of lives and limbs, and damage to property.
The Prime Minister said the Government and the people of
Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and
sisters in China in this hour of grief.
He expressed the confidence that the brave Chinese
people would overcome the tragedy with their customary
resilience and fortitude.
