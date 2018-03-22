PM for greater engagements between Pakistan, Egypt at all levels: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday emphasized upon the need for greater engagements at all levels including exchange of students and religious leaders between Pakistan and Egypt for strengthening of mutual cooperation and exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while receiving Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam here at the PM Office.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Pir Muhammad Amin-ul-Hasnat Shah, and Ambassador of Egypt Ahmed Mohammad Fadel Yacouba were present during the meeting.

Welcoming the Grand Mufti of Egypt to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that his visit would provide momentum to the efforts aimed at further strengthening of Pakistan-Egypt bilateral relations and expanding mutual cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He said that Pakistan and Egypt faced similar challenges including the issue of terrorism. He said that the visit of the Grand Mufti and his endorsement of Fatwa against terrorism, pronounced by over 1800 Pakistani Ulemas of all sects, would further complement efforts to fight war against extremist mindset.

The Prime Minister also lauded the intellectual and educational contributions of Jamia Al-Azhar stating that “it has been a voice of moderation in the Islamic World”.

Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam thanked the Prime Minister for warm welcome and hospitality extended to him by the Government of Pakistan during his visit.

He also appreciated the Government for “Paigham-e-Pakistan” initiative and holding of international conference on promotion of religious tolerance which he said would send a strong message regarding Pakistan’s sincere efforts to fight the menace of terrorism.

He also conveyed greetings on behalf of his Government and the people of Egypt to the Government and people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that in recognition of his meritorious services for the Islamic cause, the Government of Pakistan has decided to confer Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam Award on Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam.