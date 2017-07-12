PM gives new van to Blind School as gift

SARGODHA, July 12 (APP): Prime Minster Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif has given a new bus as a gift to blind students
for pick and drop facilities.
Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob here on Wednesday handed
over keys of the bus to Professor Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal
of Blind School.
He said the Rs 3.3 million vehicle was a gift by the
prime minister for blind students to provide them pick
and drop facilities from school to hostel.
Representatives of the Blind Association were also present.
