ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday gave go ahead to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to develop three major projects for conservation of nine million acre-feet (MAF) water through lining of the watercourse across the country and laser leveling of the fields, enhancement of 600,00 acres of command area of small and mini dams and water conservation in Barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.