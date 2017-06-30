ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Friday got an update on country’s foreign relations at a specially
arranged briefing at the Foreign Office.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz briefed
him on important foreign affairs issues, a statement from the PM House
said.
Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and senior officials of the Foreign
Office were also present during the briefing.
PM gets an update on Foreign Affairs, regional situation
ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif