PM gets an update on Foreign Affairs, regional situation

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Friday got an update on country’s foreign relations at a specially
arranged briefing at the Foreign Office.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz briefed
him on important foreign affairs issues, a statement from the PM House
said.
Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and senior officials of the Foreign
Office were also present during the briefing.

