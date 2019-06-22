ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling the agenda of Quid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state.

Taking part in budget debate in National Assembly, he said Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true Muslim leader who wanted to run the country on the principles of Islam and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He quoted Quaid-e-Azam as saying “I shall work with keenness … in evolving banking practice compatible with Islamic ideas.”

He said after Quid-e-Azam, none of his successor tried to implement his agenda of true Islamic ideology, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his commitment to make Pakistan a model country on the basis of “Riasat e Madinah”.

He said the world was moving towards Islamic banking system and Pakistan would also completely adopt the Riba-free system.

The minister pointed out that many Muslim countries including Malaysia, Turkey and Sudan had already switched over to Islamic banking system.