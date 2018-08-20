PM forms body to suggest use of governor, state guest houses

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday formed a committee comprising architects and experts to suggest the best possible use of historical buildings of governor houses and state guest houses as part of government’s austerity drive.

In his maiden address to the nation, the prime minister had emphasized the need to take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation and specifically mentioned the need to utilize the heritage buildings like governor houses, state guest houses etc. for public use, a press release said.

Keeping this in view, he had set up a committee headed by the Federal Minister for National History, Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood and including a number of experts in the fields of architecture, visual arts, designing etc.

The first meeting of the committee would be held on Monday, August 27, 2018 in the National History and Literary Heritage Division, Islamabad to discuss the various options and make the best possible use of these old and historical buildings.

The minister soon after assuming the office held meeting with Secretary NHLH Division and advised him to invite experts for the above meeting.

The committee shall consist OF Shafqat Mahmood (Minister for National History Literary Heritage Division) as chairman, Nayyar Ali Dada (architect), Rashid Rana (artist), Shamoon Sultan (businessman), Omar Hasan (architect/educator), Dr Faisal Khan (scientist), Omar Khan Afridi (retired civil servant) and Naeem Safi (designer) as members.

Among other members also included Akram Dost Baloch (visual artist), Muneeza Hashmi (media), Adeela Suleman (visual artist), Samar Ali Khan (architect) while Engineer Aamir Hasan Secretary, National History Literary Heritage Division would act a secretary of the committee.