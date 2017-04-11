PM for widely disseminating OIC’s report to highlight sufferings of Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Tuesday said the report of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Line of Control last month should be disseminated widely to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

He said this while talking to Secretary General OIC Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, who called on him here at the PM House.

Warmly welcoming the secretary general to Pakistan, the prime minister emphasized that the OIC has an important role to play at the regional and international levels.

He thanked the OIC and brotherly Muslim countries for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the realization of their right to self-determination.

He said regional peace and prosperity were his government’s priority. Pakistan is looking forward to partner with brotherly Muslim countries

for mutually beneficial economic development for which the OIC can play a vital role, he said.

The prime minister assured the secretary general of Pakistan’s active engagement with the OIC and supporting its goals and objectives.

Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, thanked the prime minister for his warm welcome and stated that Pakistan was an important member of the OIC.

Pakistan has contributed tremendously towards regional peace and security through this forum, he said.

He congratulated the prime minister on successfully hosting the 13th ECO Summit recently held in Islamabad.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs

Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant to the PM on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Ambassador Ali Abolhassani Shahreza, Director Asian Affairs of the OIC, and other senior officials.