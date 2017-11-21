PM for stronger Pakistan Chile ties

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday called for stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Chile, keeping in view their cordial strong bilateral relations.

Ambassador of Chile to Pakistan, Jean Paul Tarud, with resident Mission in UAE, paid a courtesy call on the Prime

Minister, at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Ambassador of Chile and noted that Pakistan and Chile enjoy cordial relations,

marked by cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Ambassador Tarud conveyed greetings and well wishes of the leadership of Chile and expressed the desire to

work for strengthening Pakistan-Chile relations.

Ambassador said he had witnessed positive developments in Pakistan during his visits in recent years, especially,

infrastructure development, improved security and performance of the economy.