PM for stronger Pak Bahrain bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy brotherly relations and stressed to further strengthen it in diverse fields.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javaid Malik here at the PM House, the Prime Minister appreciated his efforts to bolster Pak Bahrain bilateral ties particularly in materializing the project of King Hamad University to be built in Islamabad.

The Ambassador briefed the Prime Minister on various initiatives undertaken for expanding the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, particularly on economic diplomacy initiatives.

The first Pakistan Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission will hold its first session in Islamabad in which Bahraini foreign minister will visit Pakistan.

The Ambassador also highlighted the first Pakistan Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference was very successfully organised in Bahrain and the second conference was being planned in Islamabad in March in which a large delegation of businessmen led by Commerce Minister of Bahrain would participate.