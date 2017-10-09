PM for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said Pakistan and Azerbaijan need early conclusion of agreements on

Preferential Tariff and trade, investment, energy and other areas to attain optimum level of bilateral economic

cooperation.

He was talking to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada who called on him here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Azerbaijan traditionally enjoy close, cordial relations marked by trust and

understanding. He noted bilateral collaboration in different sectors was growing steadily and recalled the visit

of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th ECO Summit in March.

The Prime Minister appreciated Azerbaijan’s continued support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its invaluable

role in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Abbasi also reiterated Pakistan’s principled

position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.