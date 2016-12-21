PM for strong trade, cultural ties with Bosnia, Herzegovina

SERAJEVO (Bosnia), Dec 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that Pakistan valued its ties with Bosnia and

Herzegovina and would welcome joint ventures in the fields of trade,

defence and culture.

The prime minister in a one-on-one meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Chairman of Council of Ministers (Prime Minister) Dr

Denis Zvizdic said education and cultural contacts between the two

countries could help to explore development of linkages between the

public sector institutions of the two countries.

The prime minister appreciated the existing cooperation between both the countries at international fora and at the level of the United Nations.

He emphasized the need for greater contacts at government and people-to-people levels and between the two parliaments.

Nawaz Sharif recalled his earlier visit to Bosnia as opposition leader in the 90s during the Bosnian war wherein he had extended support to the people of Bosnia.

He also mentioned the visit of Bosnian President Bakir Izetbegovic in October 2012 to Pakistan that led the signing of two memoranda of understanding in defence and commerce sectors.

Later, the two sides led their respective sides at the delegation-level talks.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Lt Gen (retd) Salim Nawaz were present.