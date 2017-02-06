PM for strong Pak-Bahrain ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Monday said Pakistan values its ties with Bahrain and stressed

the need for expanding bilateral trade between both countries.

Talking to Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa, Foreign

Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain at PM House, the Prime Minister

welcomed the important step of establishing the Joint Ministerial

Commission between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the performance of Pakistan’s Ambassador Javed Malik and expressed the confidence that

relations of two countries would continue to grow.

The Foreign Minister conveyed the special greetings of Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He informed the Prime Minister that the relations between both

countries had been upgraded due to Joint Ministerial Commission.

The first session of the JMC is being held in Islamabad later

today in which both countries will hold comprehensive discussion to

expand diplomatic, economic, trade, strategic and cultural ties, he

added.

Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid is leading a high-level government delegation that also includes members of the royal family of Bahrain.

The visit highlights the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.