PM for sensitizing youth about role of Sufis, mysticism in spread of Islam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Prime minister Imran Khan Monday said it was need of the hour to inform young generation about the role of Sufia-e-Kiram and mysticism in the spread of Islam.

The prime minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting about highlighting mysticism and the role of Sufia-e-Kiram in the spread of Islam and establishment of an educational and research institution in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Minister for National Food and Security Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Sayed Saeed ul Hassan, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, MNA Khawaja Shiraz Mahmood, Higher Education Commission Chairman Tariq Banuri, Meena Foundation Chairman Mian Muhammad Hanif, Professor Dr Noor Ahmed Shah Taj, Khawaja Qasim Sialvi and senior officers of the relevant departments.

The prime minister said establishment of such an institution in that regard was of paramount importance where comprehensive discussion and genuine research about the services of Sufia-e-Kiram and mysticism could be done.

He said establishment of such an institution and the research done there would not only inform the new generation of the real teachings of Islam but it could also save the society from the exploitation done on the name of religion.

A four-member committee comprising Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Khawaja Shiraz Mahmood, Mian Muhammad Hanif and HEC chairman has been formed in that regard which will formulate a concept paper and present it to the prime minister.

The meeting also reviewed the steps taken regarding provision of proper facilities to the devotees at Dargahs and Mazars.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to formulate a policy about the unutilized land of Auqaf as it would not only retrieve the encroached lands at some places but its proper utilization could also be ensured.

The income generated from these steps could be spent on Dargahs and provision of facilities to the devotees, he added.