PM for protection of rights of workers during privatization

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Thursday said protection of the rights and legitimate interests of the workers was an important aspect of the privatization process and must be accorded priority.

He was chairing a briefing on working of the Privatization Commission here at the Prime Minister Office, where he was informed in detail about the latest status of the privatization process of Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and Karachi Electric Supply Corporation.

The Prime Minister said it was important for the government to ensure that the terms of agreement in any transaction were not altered at any stage. He directed the Privatization Commission to conduct an analysis of the entire process to learn from experience and improve the future privatization of state entities.

Secretary Privatization Irfan Ali, Additional Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Kazim Niaz and senior government officials attended the briefing. Secretary Privatization made a detailed presentation on the mandate and performance of the Privatization Commission. It was informed that since 1991, a total of 172 entities have been privatized generating a revenue of Rs. 678.9 billion.

The Prime Minister was informed that the privatization process has remained on the agenda of all successive governments and has continued unabated.