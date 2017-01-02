PM for promotion of literature for greater tolerance in society

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Monday said promotion of literature in the country can bring greater
understanding and inculcate a culture of tolerance among the masses.
While talking to his Adviser on National History and Literary
Heritage Irfan Siddique here at the PM House, the Prime Minister
urged making the organisations dedicated to development of arts,
culture and literature in the country more effective.
He also called for encouraging the habit of reading among the
masses to help create a society that was more accommodating.
The Prime Minister assured provision of all resources to the
writers, poets and intellectuals for promotion of their literary
works.
The Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and
Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique also shared with the Prime Minister
the objectives of the fourth international conference on “Language,
Literature and Society” that would be held from January 5 to 8 in
Islamabad.
