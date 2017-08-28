ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Monday emphasized that E-governance should be promoted
for transparency and efficiency.
The prime minister chaired a meeting on the Ministry of
Information and Technology (IT) affairs.
Minister for IT Ms Anusha Rehman briefed the prime
minister about the roadmap towards digitization process aimed
at human resource development in IT sector, facilitating
citizens in accessing basic facilities and government
services, ensuring transparency and good governance, PM Office
media wing said in a press release.
The prime minister appreciated the efforts of IT
ministry towards digitization and strengthening of IT sector
in the country and said that information and technology was
the future.
PM for promotion of E-governance
ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan