PM for promotion of E-governance

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Monday emphasized that E-governance should be promoted

for transparency and efficiency.

The prime minister chaired a meeting on the Ministry of

Information and Technology (IT) affairs.

Minister for IT Ms Anusha Rehman briefed the prime

minister about the roadmap towards digitization process aimed

at human resource development in IT sector, facilitating

citizens in accessing basic facilities and government

services, ensuring transparency and good governance, PM Office

media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of IT

ministry towards digitization and strengthening of IT sector

in the country and said that information and technology was

the future.