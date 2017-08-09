PM for proactive measures to increase water storage capacity

ISLAMABAD Aug 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Wednesday directed the Minister for Water Resources to undertake
proactive measures to increase water storage capacity by planning
for new water reservoirs and implementing on-going projects on
fast track basis.
He was talking to Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed
Ali Shah who called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here
at PM Office.
The Prime Minister said water security was of prime concern
for the government in view of impact of climate change.
He said the Government was cognizant of the water management
issues and has therefore established a separate ministry for
water resources.
