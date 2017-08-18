PM for plan to expand National Health Program across the country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi directed the Ministry of National Health Services Friday for a comprehensive plan to expand outreach of PM’s National Health program across the country aimed at providing relief to poor segments of the society.

The directions were passed by the Prime Minister while

chairing a meeting on issues related to Ministry of National

Health Services here at the Prime Minister Office.

The Prime Minister directed that the regulatory

mechanism regarding registration of drugs and pricing policy

be further simplified to facilitate drug manufacturers and

create a win-win situation for the consumers, drugs producers

and importers.

Taking note of existing backlog in the registration and

price fixation of various drugs, the Prime Minister directed

the Ministry to present a roadmap within 24 hours with

specified timeline for clearing the backlog.

He called for placing before the Cabinet comprehensive

proposals and necessary legislation, if required, for

addressing the issues and improving the drugs regulatory

regime in the country.

Mrs. Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister for National Health

Services and senior officials of the Ministry attended the

meeting.

Briefing the Prime Minister, the Minister for National

Health Services said the Government has undertaken major

reforms especially in last over two years in diverse areas.

She said these include introduction of a comprehensive

Drug Pricing Policy, launching of Prime Minister’s National

Health Program, increase in coverage of children vaccinated

under Expanded Program on Immunization, significant reduction

of polio cases in the country.

She also mentioned the launch of Prime Minister’s

Program for the treatment of fatal diseases, successful

negotiation under National Immunization Support Program for

financial sustainability of immunization services of women and

children.

The Health Minister said Prime Minister’s National

Health Program which was started in 26 districts in the first

phase would be covering over three million families and was

the largest public health initiative in the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the progress being made

under the National Health Program and directed the Ministry to

work closely with the provincial governments in order to

expand its outreach.

Discussing the issues concerning DRAP, the Prime

Minister observed that regulatory policies and framework

should aim at facilitating international as well as local

drugs manufacturers and aim at promoting healthy competition

among the producers.

He said that the government was endeavoring to put in

place a congenial environment for the businesses to flourish

and markets to grow further. He observed that the regulators’

job was to protect the consumers and facilitate business

community to the maximum possible extent.