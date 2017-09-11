PM for Pak-US cooperative effort in fight against militancy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Stressing the need for a

cooperative Pak-US effort in the fight against militancy,

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said anything

that degrades Pakistan’s effort would be counter-productive.

“We are fighting the war against terror, anything that

degrades our effort will only hurt the US effort,” Reuters

news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying in an interview.

Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi said that Washington would not

achieve its counter-terrorism aims by starving Pakistan of

funds. “If the military aid cuts degrade our effort to fight

war on terror, who does it help?” he asked, adding, “Whatever

needs to be done here, it needs to be a cooperative effort.”

The news agency further quoted the Prime Minister as

saying that one practical side effect of military aid cuts and

the US Congress blocking the sale of F-16 fighter jets to

Pakistan would be to force Islamabad to buy weapons from China

and Russia.

“We’ve had to look at other options to maintain our

national defensive forces,” he said.

According to Reuters’ report, the Trump administration’s

tougher stance is seen as pushing Islamabad closer to Beijing,

which has pledged about $60 billion in roads, rail and power

infrastructure in Pakistan as part of its ambitious Belt and

Road initiative to build vast land and sea trade routes

linking Asia with Europe and Africa.

“We have a major economic relationship with (China), we

have a major military relationship since the 1960s, so that’s

definitely one of our options,” the Prime Minister said.

Abbasi said it was “unfair” to blame Pakistan for all

the troubles in Afghanistan, saying Washington should show

more appreciation for Pakistan’s losses from militancy and its

role in hosting 3.5 million Afghan refugees.

He added that Afghan-based militants have also launched

cross-border attacks on civilians and military in Pakistan,

prompting Pakistan to begin investing “several billion

dollars” to fence the disputed and porous 2,500 km border.

“We intend to fence the whole border to control that

situation,” Shahid Abbasi added.

About Pakistan’s economic situation, the news agency

quoted Prime Minister Abbasi as saying that Islamabad was

looking at a raft of measures to alleviate current account

pressures to avoid going back to the IMF, including reducing

imports of luxury goods, boosting exports, and possibly

devaluing its currency.

“There are pros and cons to devaluation, but that could

be a decision we take,” he said. He, however, added, “today,

it’s not on the table yet.”

To a question about tax reforms, the Prime Minister said

radical changes would require an integrated approach,

including building confidence among tax payers, reducing

income taxes and making it less attractive to invest in the real

estate sector.

“You not only need to have a stick, you need to have a

carrot also,” he said.