PM for measures to introduce Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to attract foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Monday urged greater coordination among the federal and provincial governments for comprehensive measures to introduce the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan to international audience and encourage foreign tourists visit the country.

Chairing a briefing on functions and achievements of Ministry of National History & Literary Heritage Division here at the Prime Minister Office, he asked the Division to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation with foreign countries particularly those sharing cultural similarities and heritage.

The briefing was attended by Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to the Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary NH&LH Engr. Aamir Hasan, Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Hussain Arif, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr. Inam-ul-Haq and senior government officials.

Secretary NH&LH Engr. Aamir Hasan briefed the Prime Minister, in detail, about the mandate and achievements of the division and its allied departments since its establishment as a separate division in January 2016.

The Secretary presented highlights of various achievements made during past two years including holding of Vesak Festival in 2016 & 2017, promotion of cultural cooperation with foreign countries and sharing of cultural heritage, holding of National Calligraphy Exhibition in January, 2017.

He also informed him about the first ever International Calligraphy Exhibition in August, 2017, National Calligraphy competition and Exhibition in Islamabad and Faisalabad, establishment of Institute of Calligraphy in NLPD, holding of Nau-Rouz and Falconary events and publication and digitization of literary material of national importance.

While briefing the Prime Minister about the performance of allied departments and bodies, the Secretary apprised the Prime Minister about efforts being made for conservation of various heritage sites and promotion of subject of museology in the country. He said that besides Urdu dictionary, an android application containing Kuliyaat-i-Iqbal has been developed and launched to provide easy access to the poetry of the great poet.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of different activities of the Division for conservation and promotion of national history and literary heritage.