ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Ministry of Power to expose the gas and power thieves and take indiscriminate action against them.

In a meeting with Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, he appreciated the successful drive by the power minister and his team to curb the theft of gas and power.

The power minister updated the prime minister about the outcomes of the countrywide anti-theft drive.

The special assistant also apprised the prime minister about his visit to Turkmenistan.