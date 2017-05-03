PM for further strengthening cooperation between Pakistan, Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday called for further enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in various fields and stressed to work jointly for achieving regional peace and stability.

Talking to Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lt Gen A W J De Silva,

who called on him here at the PM House, the prime minister called for further strengthening defense related cooperation between the two countries, a statement from the PM House said.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to further

expand cooperation in all areas.

The Sri Lankan general thanked the prime minister for the warm

welcome extended to him during his visit to Pakistan.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defense and Lt Gen (R)

Nasser Khan Janjua, National Security Advisor were also present

during the meeting.