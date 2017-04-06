PM for establishment of Pak Germany Chamber of Commerce

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Thursday while vowing to enhance bilateral economic ties with

Germany proposed the establishment of bilateral Chamber of Commerce to further develop bilateral economic relations.

He was talking to Dr. Gerd Muller, German Federal Minister for

Economic Cooperation and Development who called on him here at PM

House.

The Prime Minister welcomed Dr. Gerd Mller on his visit to

Pakistan and said that Pakistan and Germany enjoy friendly and

cooperative bilateral relations characterized by shared perceptions

and multifaceted cooperation.

The Prime Minister apprised the German Federal Minister that

Pakistan’s economy was showing visible improvement while the

security situation was far better today than any time before.

“Our emerging democratic character is evident from the

handling of all political issues by my government in accordance with

the democratic principles and law,” the Prime Minister said.

The German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and

Development thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality

extended to his delegation in Pakistan. He expressed the confidence

to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

The German delegation included Ms Ina Lepel, German

Ambassador, Dr Bernhard Felmberg, Director General BMZ, Dr Henning

Plate and Dr Zoll Juergen, First Secretary, Head of Cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister

for Finance, Tariq Fatemi, SAPM and other senior government

officials.