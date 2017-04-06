PM for establishment of Pak Germany Chamber of Commerce

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Thursday while vowing to enhance bilateral economic ties with
Germany proposed the establishment of bilateral Chamber of Commerce to further develop bilateral economic relations.
He was talking to Dr. Gerd Muller, German Federal Minister for
Economic Cooperation and Development who called on him here at PM
House.
The Prime Minister welcomed Dr. Gerd Mller on his visit to
Pakistan and said that Pakistan and Germany enjoy friendly and
cooperative bilateral relations characterized by shared perceptions
and multifaceted cooperation.
The Prime Minister apprised the German Federal Minister that
Pakistan’s economy was showing visible improvement while the
security situation was far better today than any time before.
“Our emerging democratic character is evident from the
handling of all political issues by my government in accordance with
the democratic principles and law,” the Prime Minister said.
The German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and
Development thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality
extended to his delegation in Pakistan. He expressed the confidence
to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.
The German delegation included Ms Ina Lepel, German
Ambassador, Dr Bernhard Felmberg, Director General BMZ, Dr Henning
Plate and Dr Zoll Juergen, First Secretary, Head of Cooperation.
The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister
for Finance, Tariq Fatemi, SAPM and other senior government
officials.