PM for enhanced trade between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy sector, regional connectivity and human resource development.
He also underscored the need for enhancing trade between the two countries, which was much less than the
potential.
The Prime Minister was talking to Mr Bakhitbek Shabarbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, who
paid a farewell call on him here at the PM Office.
He appreciated the outgoing ambassador for his efforts and contributions towards further strengthening the
existing cordial and brotherly relationship between the two countries.
The Prime Minister conveyed good wishes for President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan
on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.
Mr Bakhitbek Shabarbayev thanked the Prime Minister for the warmth and hospitality extended to him during his
stay in Pakistan.
