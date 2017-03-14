PM for enhanced cooperation between Pak, Kyrgyz parliaments

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that cooperation between the National Assemblies of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan must grow to transform our special ties into a strategic partnership encompassing all areas of bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister was talking to Mr TURSUNBEKOV Chynybai Akunovich, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament, who along with a delegation called on him here at the PM House.

Welcoming the delegation, he said that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with the Kyrgyz Republic and was keen to further strengthen these ties in all fields.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was ready to share its parliamentary experience with Kyrgyz brothers and extended the offer to organize courses at the institute of Parliamentary services in Islamabad.

He said that participation of Kyrgyz Prime Minister, Jeenbekov Sooronbay in the recent ECO Summit held in Islamabad helped advance our common desire for effective regional cooperation and deepening our bilateral ties.

“Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy excellent political relations and strong defence cooperation,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that both the countries should facilitate interaction between business communities and investors to promote trade and joint ventures.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA Abdul Majeed Khan and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

The visiting delegation included Members of Kyrgyz Parliament YUSUROV Abdumazhit, Aynakulov Muhtar, Nishanov Nurgazi, Nurmatov Kunbanychbek, Toktoshev Emil, and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Beishembiev Erik Aidarkanovick.