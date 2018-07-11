PM for effective coordination of federal, provincial govts to counter climate change

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday called for effective
coordination between the federal and provincial governments for protection
and conservation of the natural environment and to counter the adverse
impact of climate change.
The prime minister during a briefing on the functions and performance of
the Ministry of Climate Change here at the PM Office was informed that
26.77 million saplings have so far been planted under the “Green Pakistan
Program” against the target of 100 million, targeted over a period of five
years.
Secretary Climate Change Division informed the prime minister on the
mandate, functions and performance of the Ministry. He was informed
that Pakistan was signatory to 14 international treaties, conventions
and protocols related to environmental protection and climate change.
Nasir-ul-Mulk was informed that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable
countries, owing to adverse impact of Climate Change.
The Secretary said the Climate Change Division was implementing six
ongoing development projects for which an amount of more than
Rs. 800 million has been allocated for the current financial year.
To mitigate the impact of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF),
250 small structures, 50 weather stations and 408 river discharge
sensors would be set up under in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa.
The briefing was attended by Minister for Climate Change Muhammad
Yusuf Shaikh, Secretary to Prime Minister, Secretary Climate Change
Division, Additional Secretary to Prime Minister and senior officials of
Climate Change Division.