PM for economic cooperation, enhancement of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Maldives

MALE (Maldives), July 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Tuesday emphasized the importance of economic

cooperation, especially the need to enhance bilateral

trade between Pakistan and Maldives, observing it was

currently below its true potential.

The prime minister said this during a delegation level

meeting with President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom

here at the President’s Office.

He was assisted by Advisor to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Pakistan

Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director, President of

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and

other senior officials.

The prime minister said Pakistan attacheed importance to

its relations with the Maldives, which were characterized by

cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests.

He indicated that signing a number of memorandums of

understanding on tourism, trade promotion, higher education and

human resource capacity building would help further consolidate

bilateral relations.

The establishment of Pakistan- Maldives Joint Business

Council would not only promote trade but also investment in

different sectors, he added.

The prime minister also highlighted possibilities of

cooperation in other sectors, including defence, health,

education, sports, fisheries, tourism and culture.

The two leaders agreed that the South Asian Association

for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) could provide a conducive and

congenial atmosphere to build economic synergies and transform

the quality of life of the peoples of South Asia.

Pakistan, the prime minister said, was committed to the

SAARC charter and wished to see SAARC as a vibrant regional

organization.

He said Pakistan was deeply concerned over the global

environmental issues and in particular, the threat that global

warming posed to the island nations such as the Maldives.

Pakistan was ready to cooperate with the Maldives in the

field of climate change, he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also held a one-to-one meeting

with the President of Maldives wherein he thanked the president

for the warm welcome and the invitation to attend the 52nd

Independence Day of Maldives.

Earlier, the prime minister was given a warm welcome

when he arrived at the President House. The President of

Maldives received him. A contingent of Maldivian armed forces

presented the Guard of Honour while a gun salute was also

presented to him. The prime minister reviewed the guard of

honour.

Schoolchildren greeted the prime minister and Begum

Kalsoom Nawaz with traditional dance and national songs.