PM for early convening of meeting on Polio Eradication

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tuesday called for an urgent meeting of National Task Force on Polio

Eradication.

The Prime Minister was chairing a high level meeting here at

the PM Office. Minister for National Health Services Ms. Saira

Afzal Tarar and Chairperson, National Polio Eradication Programme Ms.

Ayesha Raza Farooq briefed the Prime Minister on progress regarding

polio eradication.

The Prime Minister said the political leadership was committed to

Polio eradication from Pakistan, a statement from his media cell said.

“It is a matter of survival of our next generation, hence we

take full ownership of polio eradication from the country,” the

Prime Minister said.

Polio eradication requires a concerted effort from provincial

governments, law enforcing agencies, district administration, civil

society and international donors, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made

by the Ministry of National Health Services and the National Polio

Eradication Programme in significantly restricting the polio virus

through oral dosage.