PM for comprehensive plan to further improve railways service delivery

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Thursday stressed the need for working out a comprehensive plan to

further improve the service delivery of the railways and implement

it at the earliest for socio-economic development of the country.

Chairing a meeting on the affairs of Pakistan Railways, wherein

he was briefed on the overall performance of Railways Ministry, the

prime minister said that the development of railways would be of

great social significance and would contribute towards socio-

economic development of the country.

The meeting held at Prime Minister’s Chamber was attended by

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and senior government

officials.

The railways minister briefed the prime minister on various

initiatives taken during last four years which had resulted in

significant improvement and performance of the organization.

Prime Minister Abbasi appreciated overall improvement in terms

of services as well as revenue generation and emphasized the need to

further focus on development of the infrastructure and improvement

in service delivery.

The prime minister was also briefed on the up-gradation of

ML-1 (from Karachi to Peshawar) to be executed under the China Pakistan

Economic Corridor.

He directed that the project’s implementation should be

expedited as it would result in improvement of the railways’

infrastructure while simultaneously improving the services.