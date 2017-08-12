PM for activating intelligence resources to arrest surge in Karachi street crimes

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday said the federal government was concerned

over the recent surge in street crimes in Karachi, which could

compromise the gains made through sustained efforts during

last four years.

Chairing a meeting on law and order situation here at

the Governor House, the prime minister stressed the

need for activating all intelligence resources to arrest that

alarming trend.

The meeting was briefed on overall security situation in

the province in general and Karachi in particular.

The meeting reaffirmed that peace and tranquility in

Karachi would be maintained at all costs.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister

Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan

Iqbal, Corps Commander Karachi, Chief Secretary Sindh, DG

Rangers Sindh, IG Sindh and other senior government officials

were present during the meeting.