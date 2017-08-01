PM focuses on many sectors to bring improvement: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
Member of the National Assembly Marvi Memon on Tuesday said new
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced to focus on
many sectors, including health, railway and education to bring
improvement for the people of this country.
The PML-N had its own strategy and priorities which would be
followed for the betterment of this country, she said while talking
to a private news channel.
She said that the people were happy with performance of the
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).
To a question she said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz
Sharif had an excellent track record regarding development in province.
To another question about MNA Ayesha Gulalai who left the PTI
for some reasons, she said that Gulalai as a woman political worker
had shown great courage for exposing the real face of PTI leadership.
Replying to a question, she said Nawaz Sharif was not
disqualified on corruption charges.
