ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have sent letters of felicitation to their Indian counterparts on assumption of their offices, stressing Pakistan’s desire of a peaceful neighbourhood.

The letters were sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier this week in line with established diplomatic norms and inter-state practice, sources told APP on Friday.

According to details, the letters underscored Pakistan’s vision of working for durable peace and stability in South Asia with peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister in their separate letters emphasised the need to work with India on the basis of mutual respect and trust, to address challenges faced by people of both the countries including poverty and underdevelopment.

The need to advance the goals of regional peace, progress and prosperity through collective endeavours was underscored, the sources added.