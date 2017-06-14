PM felicitates Pakistan cricket team, nation over victory against England

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team and the

entire nation over superb victory against England in Champions

Trophy Semi Final on Wednesday, eventually making it to the

finals.

The entire team demonstrated extraordinary resilience

and courage in the match under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmad

for which all the players deserve immense appreciation, he

added.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the team

for Champions Trophy’s final and expressed hope that the team

would display the same team spirit and magnificent performance to

prove that it was the best cricket team.