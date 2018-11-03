PM felicitates national cricket team over T20 series win

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday felicitated the national cricket team over the victory of the Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

The prime minister, who is currently in China on four-day visit, said in a statement that the national cricketers showed a fabulous game in the series.

He said the winning the straight 11th T20 series by the national cricket team was a great achievement. He said a great team spirit was witnessed during the matches against Australia and New Zealand.

The prime minister expected that the team would keep up their performance and also hoped for more successes of Pakistan in the future.