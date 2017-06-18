ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Sunday congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s classic
victory in the ICC Champions Trophy’s final match against
India.
The prime minister highly appreciated the entire team
for playing extraordinarily and defeating the opponent team
with a heavy margin.
“Players and management of the team deserve the nation’s
profound gratitude and appreciation for their remarkable
performances displayed today,” PM’s Office media wing in a press
release quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister further said the Pakistani team
proved to be one of the best cricket teams in the world.
The cricket team has provided an excellent opportunity
for the entire nation to rejoice in the holy month of Ramazan,
he added.
The prime minister expressed the confidence that the
Pakistani cricket team would continue to put in their best in
all formats of the game in the days ahead.
PM felicitates nation, Pak team on ICC Champions Trophy win
