PM felicitates nation, Pak team on ICC Champions Trophy win

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Sunday congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s classic

victory in the ICC Champions Trophy’s final match against

India.

The prime minister highly appreciated the entire team

for playing extraordinarily and defeating the opponent team

with a heavy margin.

“Players and management of the team deserve the nation’s

profound gratitude and appreciation for their remarkable

performances displayed today,” PM’s Office media wing in a press

release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further said the Pakistani team

proved to be one of the best cricket teams in the world.

The cricket team has provided an excellent opportunity

for the entire nation to rejoice in the holy month of Ramazan,

he added.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the

Pakistani cricket team would continue to put in their best in

all formats of the game in the days ahead.