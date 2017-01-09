PM felicitates nation, armed forces on successful test of SLCM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday congratulated the nation and Armed Forces of Pakistan on the first successful test fire of Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur-3, having a range of 450 kilometers.

The prime minister, in a statement said the successful test of Babur-3 was a manifestation of Pakistan’s technological progress and self-reliance.

He further said Pakistan always maintained the policy of peaceful co-existence, but this test was a step towards reinforcing policy of credible minimum deterrence.