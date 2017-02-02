PM felicitates Muhammad Zubair on assuming office of Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Thursday congratulated Muhammad Zubair on assuming the office of Governor Sindh.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that Muhammad Zubair

would work hard and to the best of his abilities for alleviating the problems of the people of Sindh and would prove to be an effective link between the province and the Federation.

The Prime Minister said that Muhammad Zubair has been

nominated due to his professional competence.

He prayed for success of Zubair in performance of his

duties.