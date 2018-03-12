PM expresses satisfaction over fee reimbursement scheme’s success

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday expressed his satisfaction over the success of Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme and praised the enthusiasm of the young scholars.

He urged the students to contribute maximum for the socio-economic development of the country through their hard work and dedication.

He was talking to the beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme, who called on him along with Chairperson of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Leila Khan here at the Prime Minister’s Office for a feedback session on the scheme, said a press release.

Leila Khan briefed the prime minister that so far 149,695 students had got their fees paid by the government under the scheme, which included 6,631 PhD, 37,663 MS/MPhil, and 105,401 Masters programmes students.

The beneficiaries hail from less developed areas of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), southern Punjab and rural Sindh, and are studying in the reputed public sector universities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including Quaid-e-Azam University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, National University of Science and Technology, International Islamic University, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, and National Defence.

Under the Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement scheme, all PhD. MS/MPhil and Masters’ students from 114 less developed districts of the country are getting their fees paid by the federal government through the Higher Education Commission.

It was encouraging to note that majority of the beneficiaries believed that it was not possible for them to continue higher studies without the government’s support under the scheme.