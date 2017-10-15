PM expresses grief over martyrdom of FC personnel

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of FC personnel in

improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Kurram Agency.

Sympathizing deeply with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls,

who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland against evil forces, and grant of courage to the families to bear

this irreparable loss with fortitude, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also prayed for swift recovery of the injured FC personnel.