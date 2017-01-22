PM expresses grief over death of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani, Chairman of the High Peace Council of Afghanistan.

He also expressed condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, according to a press release of the PM Office media wing.

The Prime Minister said the services of Pir Saheb and his tremendous efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan and promote reconciliation would always be remembered.