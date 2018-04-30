PM for enhancing, diversifying Pakistan-Kenya trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressing satisfaction over the existing cordial relations between Pakistan and Kenya on Monday stressed on enhancing and diversifying bilateral trade ties.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Kenya Ambassador Dr Monica Juma,

who along with the High Commissioner of Kenya in Islamabad called on him here at the PM House.

The Kenyan Foreign Minister was visiting Pakistan as Special Envoy of the President of Kenya to deliver an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Kenya.

During the meeting, the prime minister recalled his cordial meeting with the Kenyan President at the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as international matters of mutual concern.

Among her other engagements, Foreign Minister Ambassador Dr Monica Juma will be attending the Kenya – Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference to be held in Karachi on May 2, 2018.